BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSpire Capital Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. BrightSpire Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

BRSP stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.75.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

