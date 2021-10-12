British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (BSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on November 16th

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from British Smaller Companies VCT 2’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BSC opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.52. The company has a market cap of £87.22 million and a PE ratio of 3.40. British Smaller Companies VCT 2 has a 52 week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 68 ($0.89).

Get British Smaller Companies VCT 2 alerts:

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.