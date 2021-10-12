Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.38). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. 2,192,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,322. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 62,950 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 36,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

