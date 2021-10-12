Brokerages Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to Post $0.99 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.92. Copart reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

CPRT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.14. 1,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.97. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $152.75.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,316,000 after purchasing an additional 133,183 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Copart by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Copart by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Copart by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after acquiring an additional 877,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,559,000 after acquiring an additional 74,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

