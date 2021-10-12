Brokerages Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Announce Earnings of $11.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce $11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.49 to $12.02. Credit Acceptance reported earnings of $13.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $51.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $50.88 to $52.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $38.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.21 to $40.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%.

CACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,551 shares of company stock worth $56,512,838. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACC opened at $621.90 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $671.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $592.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

