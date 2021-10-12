Brokerages Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

MTH traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average is $101.54. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at about $741,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

