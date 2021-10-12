Brokerages Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Regions Financial reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

