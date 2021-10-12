Brokerages Anticipate Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Announce Earnings of $3.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.83. Roper Technologies reported earnings of $3.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $15.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.77 to $16.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $452.24 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

