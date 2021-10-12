Brokerages Expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Post $2.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to post $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.59. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings of $2.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $109,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 92.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 33,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,526 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD opened at $268.73 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

