Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will announce earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $0.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 143.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHLB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of BHLB opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,639,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,052,000 after purchasing an additional 144,363 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 76,620 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

