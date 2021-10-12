Brokerages Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 130,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $395,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

