Brokerages Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,411,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 145,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,906,000 after purchasing an additional 104,748 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,261. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.