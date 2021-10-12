Brokerages Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,411,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 145,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,906,000 after purchasing an additional 104,748 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,261. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

