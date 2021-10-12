Brokerages Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Announce $1.37 EPS

Brokerages expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Korn Ferry posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,330. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

