Brokerages Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report $22.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.30 million to $23.65 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $131.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.82 million to $132.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $217.01 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $245.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $173,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,034,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,569.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $44,881.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 512,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,419 shares of company stock worth $432,225. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. 298,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.54. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

