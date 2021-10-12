Brokerages Expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Profire Energy reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Profire Energy.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million.

PFIE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

PFIE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. 376,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,297. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.