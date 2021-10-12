Brokerages Expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. TE Connectivity posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

NYSE:TEL opened at $145.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.97.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

