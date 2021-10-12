Brokerages Set Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Target Price at $16.89

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.17. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 6,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,652.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 162,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,576.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,744,520,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,876,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

