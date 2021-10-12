Brokerages Set Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Price Target at $22.33

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE FOE opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

