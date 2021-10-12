Brokerages Set Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Price Target at $22.33

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.
NYSE FOE opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.
About Ferro
Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.
