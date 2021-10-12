Brokerages Set Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target at $42.60

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,300,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $14,362,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73. Intapp has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

