Brokerages Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Target Price at $21.10

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.10.

KREF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $224,878.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,679,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,844,000 after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after acquiring an additional 726,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,382,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after acquiring an additional 63,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,900,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.99. 1,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,291. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.70. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 619.94 and a quick ratio of 619.94.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

