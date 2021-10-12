Brokerages Set Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Target Price at $12.01

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 873,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,192,000 after purchasing an additional 471,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 194,088 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.89 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $150.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

