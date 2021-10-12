Brokerages Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Target Price at $64.60

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ST stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.25. 28,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,257. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

