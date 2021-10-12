Brokerages Set Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) PT at $25.71

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on TVTY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

TVTY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tivity Health by 22.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Tivity Health by 68.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 237,650 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tivity Health by 87.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

