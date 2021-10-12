Brokers Set Expectations for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $29.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $666.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $263.34 and a 1-year high of $692.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $598.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,852,525. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

