Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,703,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745,125 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.15% of Brookfield Renewable worth $155,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

