Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 421,500 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 421,500 shares during the period. A. O. Smith accounts for approximately 1.7% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $285,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 565,289 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in A. O. Smith by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 526,622 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $20,092,000. FMR LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 483,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,716,000 after purchasing an additional 277,500 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.45. 20,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.14. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

