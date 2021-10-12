BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$132.40.

DOO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of BRP to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$113.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$106.94. The firm has a market cap of C$9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91. BRP has a 52-week low of C$61.35 and a 52-week high of C$129.98.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that BRP will post 10.1399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

