BTIG Research Boosts Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target to $65.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $56.98 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -51.80 and a beta of -0.15.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 343.40% and a negative return on equity of 101.68%. The business had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,685,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,104,000 after acquiring an additional 253,978 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,951,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,123,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $47,570,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,107,000 after acquiring an additional 288,200 shares during the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

