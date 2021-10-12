Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

OTCMKTS CLNFF remained flat at $$49.37 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. Calian Group has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

