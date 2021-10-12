Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.
OTCMKTS CLNFF remained flat at $$49.37 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. Calian Group has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $53.00.
Calian Group Company Profile
