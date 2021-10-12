California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,069,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.76% of Xcel Energy worth $268,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,994,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,187,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 141.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $424,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 17.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 34.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 297,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.27. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

