California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,352 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $289,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,918,000 after buying an additional 322,040 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 59.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,743,000 after buying an additional 288,358 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 27.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,691,000 after buying an additional 258,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 693.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 259,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,890,000 after buying an additional 227,026 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $156.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.39 and a 200-day moving average of $154.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.62 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

