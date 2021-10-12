California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,837,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,501 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $342,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.