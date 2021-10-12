California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,494,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,969 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $343,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,478,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $887,049,000 after purchasing an additional 306,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,952,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,769,000 after purchasing an additional 679,560 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

