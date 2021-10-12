California Public Employees Retirement System Has $210.73 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,794 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $210,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average of $85.52.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

