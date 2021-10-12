California Public Employees Retirement System Has $312.95 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,887,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 66,038 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $312,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $91,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Baxter International by 338.8% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $78.92 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $81.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

