California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 14,939 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,404,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,939 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.37% of Stryker worth $364,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Truist increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $258.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

