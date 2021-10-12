California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 58,977 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,147,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,977 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $389,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,117 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.54.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.