California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 61,899 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074,752 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,899 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Applied Materials worth $295,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock opened at $127.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $56.87 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.39.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.