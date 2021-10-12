California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,102 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,488,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.77% of DTE Energy worth $192,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.88. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

