Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock Position Lowered by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,772 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Calix were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 5,693.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CALX. Barrington Research began coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

