Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,140 Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 4.14% of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HELX opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average is $49.27. Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

