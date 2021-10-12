Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $121.01 on Tuesday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.49 and a one year high of $126.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.16.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

