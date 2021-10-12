Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 975 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFD. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 21.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PFD opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.0843 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

