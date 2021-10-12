Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after buying an additional 200,330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 13.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 30,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.52, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

