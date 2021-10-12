Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,540 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Paysafe by 57.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at $792,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in Paysafe by 67.3% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 377,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 152,100 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at $145,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

PSFE opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.61.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

