Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has $29.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of CCBG opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.49%. Analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,927.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,032.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,913,000 after acquiring an additional 165,304 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 81,802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 41,633 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

