CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 317 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $357.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $353.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.03.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

