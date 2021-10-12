CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 1,089 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,936 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,895,000 after purchasing an additional 364,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,638,000 after purchasing an additional 263,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tyson Foods by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

