CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 2,187 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,466,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,963 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW stock opened at $288.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $310.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.55 and its 200 day moving average is $285.81.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.28.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

