CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,398,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,079,000 after buying an additional 190,020 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after buying an additional 1,834,283 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 60.5% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,252,000 after buying an additional 1,894,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,848,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,207,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

